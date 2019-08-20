Buc-eec’s and TxDot partner to fight litter and clean up Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Don’t mess with Texas® and Buc-ee’s are teaming up to fight litter in Texas.

Beginning in August drivers traveling across the state will see billboards featuring two brands, TxDot’s “Don’t mess with Texas” and Buc-ee’s that will remind drivers to keep trash inside their cars until their next stop at a Buc-ee’s location.

“Buc-ee’s and ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ represent two iconic brands that are each as big as Texas,” J. Bruce Bugg Jr., Texas Transportation Commission Chairman said. “We’re excited to work with Buc-ee’s to remind its millions of customers and everyone who sees its iconic billboards that ‘Don’t mess with Texas’ really means don’t litter.”

The collaboration between the two brands will also extend into communities. The two are increasing education initiatives shared in schools to teach younger generations the importance of keeping Texas clean. Both brands will work together to host community clean-up days and an annual statewide clean-up day that will occur in April.

“We want Texas’ roads to be as clean as Buc-ee’s restrooms,” Arch “Beaver” Aplin, Buc-ee’s founder/owner said. “Texans are proud of their state and we at Buc-ee’s are proud to be Texan. We look forward to sharing the litter-free message with travelers as they ride along our great Texas highways.”











Texas has become a leader in the nation for cleaning and preventing litter with the “Don’t mess with Texas” campaign. However, littler remains a problem in the state.

Over 350 million pieces of visible litter accumulate on Texas roadways each year. The most common forms of litter are food such as banana peels and apple cores. Cigarette butts and small pieces of paper, such as receipts and gum wrappers also accumulate off roadways as organic material.

Those who litter can face a fine starting at $500 and up to $2,000.