Two years after Hurricane Harvey made landfall, recovery efforts continue

TEXAS (KETK) – On the night of August 25, 2017, Hurricane Harvey made landfall on San Jose Island in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane leaving a path of devastation behind it.

Harvey made its second landfall near Rockport and a third landfall north of Mission Bay. Then, Harvey moved inland where it stalled and dumped trillions of gallons of water in less than one week in Houston and much of southeastern Texas.

Survivors and communities banded together despite their differences and recovered through sweat, courage, and determination.

However, two years later, the scars of Harvey’s destruction remains.

Hurricane Harvey is known as the second most expensive U.S. natural disaster causing $125 billion in damages behind Hurricane Katrina that struck Louisianna in 2005.

The damage caused by Harvey created flooding of 300,000 structures and 300,000 cars, where 336,000 people lost power, 40,000 victims were evacuated, and FEMA reported 30,000 water rescues.

Hurricane Harvey took the lives of 68 people directly, according to the National Hurrican Center. More people died indirectly from a lack of health care and damaging weather reported inland.

Although much work has been made in Harvey’s recovery, a lot of work remains.

Recovery efforts began immediately following the storm but slowed as resources were diverted to Florida when Hurricane Irma hit and then Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands when Hurricane Maria hit.

Now, permanent structures are finally being completed, beaches are open, children are returning to school, and residents are returning to a new or repaired home.

However, many still struggle financially as the $4.3 billion of federal aid was not granted to Texas until six months after Harvey in February 2018 when Congress approved the allocation of the funds, according to the Texas Tribune.

Since then, residents have been receiving aid from federal and city funds to rebuild their lives from the devastation left two years.

On Saturday, Governor Greg Abbott commemorated the second anniversary of Hurricane Harvey by delivering remarks at the groundbreaking of the new Fulton Pier in Fulton, Texas, according to his office. He also signed Senate Bill 6 and House Bill 6 that addresses disaster recovery efforts and financial assistance.

“In the two years since Hurricane Harvey, Texans have responded with strength and determination to restore the communities affected by the storm,” said Governor Abbott. “Today marks the next step in the recovery process as we continue to work together to rebuild these communities stronger and more resilient than ever. Texans continue to show that no earthly force can match the Texas spirit.”

On the second anniversary of Harvey’s landfall, Texans find themselves among another hurricane season. There is always time for preparation as is encouraged by the National Hurricane Center. For more information and tips on planning for a natural disaster, visit ready.gov.

