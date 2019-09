Image sent in by Connie Shultz

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) A Friday morning fire at a petroleum site near Chandler has injured two people.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the fire was reported around 8:05 a.m. off of Farm-to-Market road 317, south of Chandler. Fire crews are responding. A medical helicopter has been called in to assist.

The extent of the injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. KETK News has a crew en route to the scene.