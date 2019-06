Texas State Troopers were called to a single car crash out near County Road 311 and County Road 3119 near Lake Jacksonville.

Troopers were called to the scene just before 5:29 a.m on Thursday morning. When troopers arrived they found two people that had been ejected.

According to DPS, no fatalities were reported. Both were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.