Two people dead, toddler injured after shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce freshmen dorm

COMMERCE, Texas (KETK) – At least two people are dead and one is injured after a shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce University on Monday, according to our affiliate NBC5.

Police received a call from a student at Pride Rock residence hall around 10:17 a.m. in which officers responded and found two adult females deceased at the scene.

Another victim, approximately two-years-old, was also found in the room and was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day and the university has put out a statement on social media.

The shelter in place has been lifted, but the dorm room and surrounding area are currently blocked off.

Active criminal investigation at Pride Rock. Shelter in place until further notice. All classes are canceled for the remainder of the day and evening at the A&M-Commerce campus.



Additional sheltering space is available at the Club and in the ballrooms at Rayburn Student Center. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

This is a breaking story and it will be updated with more information.