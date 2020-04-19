Two officers injured during DART bus hijacking in Richardson

RICHARDSON, Texas (NBC-DFW) – Two police officers were wounded after an armed man boarded a DART bus in Richardson on Sunday afternoon and fired shots at officers in pursuit, according to NBC-DFW.

One person was on the bus at the time and the armed man told the driver to take him to a location that had not been determined, Dallas Area Rapid Transit spokesman Mark Ball said.

Spikes were deployed and the pursuit ended at President George Bush Tollway and Liberty Grove Road.

At some point during the pursuit, a DART officer and an officer with the Garland Police Department were wounded. They were hospitalized, but injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Garland Lt. Pedro Barineau told NBC-DFW.

The suspect was taken into custody and later died at a local hospital. His identity has not been released.

This is a developing story and will update as information becomes available.