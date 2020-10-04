Two die in head-on collision Saturday morning in Athens

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two died in a head-on collision Saturday morning at around 9:48 on SH-19.

Darrien Anderson, 26, of Palestine, was traveling north on SH-19 and entered the southbound lane while traveling on a hill with no passing center stripe.

Lynsey, Jaclyn Berger, 29, of Wills Point, was traveling south and was on the opposite side of the hill.

The vehicles struck head-on in the southbound lane.

Another vehicle, Shirley Kay Luttrell, 63 of Sheperd was traveling behind Anderson.

After the collision between Anderson and Berger, Luttrell struck the debris in the road that disabled her vehicle.

Anderson was pronounced at the scene by Judge Belinda Brownlow and was taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral home in Athens.

Berger was transported to UT-Health in Athens where she later died and was then taken to Hannigan Smith Funeral Home in Athens.

Luttrell was released from the scene with not noted injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.