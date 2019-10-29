Tuesday Morning Forecast: Tracking colder temps and storms

TODAY: Some drizzle is possible in the morning with temperatures really struggling throughout the day. There is a potential for some storms in the afternoon. The potential for severe weather is very low, but a few storms could be strong with gusty winds. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 67. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: A few showers will be in the area with temperatures continuing to struggle. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: On & off showers throughout the day with a chance of storms in the afternoon. A few storms could be strong, especially for Deep East Texas. Much colder weather will arrive late in the evening. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 64. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: A few showers can’t be ruled out in the morning with partly cloudy skies and much colder temperatures expected to be much colder in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30% (am). Low: 36. High: 49. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies after a potential freeze in the morning. Low: 33. High: 56. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and a couple of degrees warmer in the afternoon. Low: 37. High: 58. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures still well below normal in the afternoon. Low: 36. High: 61. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s in the afternoon. Low: 39. High: 64. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.