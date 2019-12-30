TTPD: Woman wanted for fraud, allegedly cashed stolen checks with ID

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are searching for a woman who allegedly used someone’s identification card to cash two stolen checks.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Lindsey Brown is wanted for fraudulent use of identifying information. Police say in early December, a car in Detroit, Texas was broken into and a number of items were stolen, including a purse with the victim’s identification card and two checks inside of it.

TTPD says a few days later, Brown was able to use the victim’s ID to cash the first check in Texarkana, and she cashed the second check in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

Authorities say they are not sure if Brown is the one that broke into the car, but they do know that she used victim’s ID to cash the checks.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is urged to contact TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.