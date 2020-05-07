Trump’s personal valet tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to sign a proclamation in honor of World Nurses Day, in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – A member of the U.S. military serving in the White House as one of President Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a White House spokesperson.

The valet, whose identity has not been released, is a member of the U.S. Navy. In his role as valet, he has close contact with the president, including serving his meals.

He tested positive Wednesday, according to press reports, after exhibiting symptoms.

Both Trump and Vice President Pence have since tested negative for the virus.

In March, a staffer who worked for Pence in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building tested positive for the virus.