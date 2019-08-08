President Trump visits El Paso victims, also met by protesters

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – On August 3, devastation hit the nation when a gunman entered an El Paso Walmart killing 20 people and injuring 26 others. Days later two victims succumbed to their injuries raising the death toll to 22.

On Wednesday, Trump visited the University Medical Center in El Paso where many of the victims were treated from the attack. He also visited the officials who responded to the incident saving the lives of many.



















“You had God watching. I want you to know we’re with you all the way,” the President said. Later in the afternoon, he and the First Lady visited with first responders, hospital staff, and victims and their families at the University Medical Center of El Paso, according to the White House Press Secretary.

Outside the hospital and along the street, protesters gathered, demanding action on gun control and making it clear President Trump was not welcome.







Despite protestors, President Trump said, “We’re going to be meeting with members of Congress. I’ve already got meetings scheduled. And I have had plenty of talks over the last two days.” Specific measures the President has mentioned include stronger background checks, early warning detection, and “red flag” protection orders, according to the White House Press Secretary.

Leaving El Paso for the White House. What GREAT people I met there and in Dayton, Ohio. The Fake News worked overtime trying to disparage me and the two trips, but it just didn’t work. The love, respect & enthusiasm were there for all to see. They have been through so much. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019

El Paso wasn’t the only shocking event that happened over the weekend.

Early Sunday morning, devastation continued as nine people lost their lives and 26 were injured in Dayton, Ohio as a gunman entered a popular nightlife area. Within 30 seconds he was shot by police, but many families lost their loved ones.

Wednesday morning, Trump visited the victims at Miami Valley Hospital, but was met with protestors surrounding the hospital and lining the streets.

After his visit, President Trump tweeted, photos saying, “The people I met today in Dayton are the finest anywhere!”

The White House did not allow reporters and photographers to watch as he talked with wounded victims, medical staff and law enforcement officers there, but then quickly published its own photos on social media and released a video of his visit.

The people I met today in Dayton are the finest anywhere! pic.twitter.com/sBxKZWExcR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

