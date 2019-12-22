Trump signs new law raising national legal tobacco-buying age to 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – A new law has set the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21 years old.

President Donald Trump signing that measure into law on Friday.

It’s part of the $1.4 trillion spending agreement to fund the federal government.

It was pushed through in order to avoid a government shutdown.

The measure applies to traditional tobacco products like cigarettes and vaping devices.

President Trump supported the change.

Several states, including Texas, had already raised their ages for purchasing tobacco, but this measure will make it nationwide.

Local anti-smoking advocates expressed happiness with the raise in age-limit as a means of curbing teen smoking, but said more could be done.

“Raising the legal age to purchase tobacco will save thousands of lives and is a big step in the right direction,” said Rebecca Smith, coalition coordinator for the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition, a program of Next Step Community Solutions based in Tyler. “I just hope that the country doesn’t believe that’s all we need to do to reduce the problem.”

Smith said other strategies she would like to see are a flavor ban on all tobacco products, shutting down online sales and raising taxes on all tobacco products, which are all strategies supported by the American Lung Association.

According to the Texas School Survey, which surveys 7-12th grade students across the state of Texas and also breaks down responses by region, 35% of East Texas students said they had ever used any tobacco product, and 30% said they had ever used an e-cigarette.

While most people who smoke start as teens, Smith said raising the age will still prevent access for those that use underage because of where they get their tobacco products from. According to the CDC, 73% of teens nationwide say they get their tobacco from social sources, most often friends.

“If you are a 13- or 14-year-old, you are much more likely to know an 18-year-old who will buy tobacco for you than a 21-year-old, so it still limits that access,” Smith said.

According to the American Lung Association, “a 2015 report from the National Academy of Medicine revealed that ‘Tobacco 21’ could prevent 223,000 deaths among people born between 2000 and 2019, including reducing lung cancer deaths by 50,000.”

But some are skeptical of the motives behind the legislation, since it was supported by big tobacco companies Altria and Juul.

According to the Associated Press “Tobacco critics contend the companies’ support is calculated to head off even harder-hitting government action: a ban on all flavored tobacco products, including fruit and dessert e-cigarettes. Their stance puts them in the unusual position of criticizing a move they long supported, arguing that the sales restriction isn’t enough.

‘Altria and Juul clearly support this in order to argue that no other action is necessary,’ said Matthew Myers of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. ‘If you don’t eliminate the flavors that the industry has used to fuel the epidemic, you won’t solve the youth e-cigarette crisis.’”

In the meantime, Smith says if you are a parent, talk to your children about your disapproval of their tobacco use. She recommends the American Lung Association’s “Vape Conversation Guide.

“Many parents don’t understand just how damaging these products can be to their child’s health until they are already hooked,” she said. “Talk early, and talk often.”

