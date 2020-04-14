Trump says he’s directing his administration to defund World Health Organization for flawed response to coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Donald Trump said he is directing his administration to defund the World Health Organization while the administration reviews the organization’s virus warnings regarding China.

In a Tuesday afternoon briefing from the White House Rose Garden, Trump accused the WHO of “severely mismanaging and covering up” the coronavirus crisis.

He criticized the organization for opposing the limited travel restrictions he opposed against China in an effort to lessen the spread of the virus in this country.

He claimed the outbreak could have been contained at its source and lives saved had the U. N. health agency done a better job of investigating reports of a devastating and highly-contagious illness coming out of China.

“Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China’s lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death, very little death and certainly very little death by comparison. This would have saved thousands of lives and avoided worldwide economic damage,” he said.

“Instead, the WHO willingly took China’s assurances to face value and they took it just at face value. And defended the actions of the Chinese government, even praising China.”

In January, WHO was urging countries to prepare for “containment” defined by “active surveillance, early detection, isolation, case management and contact tracing.”

Trump has been criticized for his administration’s sluggish response to the pandemic.

In January, he tweeted out praise for Chinese President Xi’s transparency in reporting about the virus, and in March he was still downplaying the severity of the virus.

China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

The American Medical Association immediately issued a statement calling for Trump to reverse his decision.

“During the worst public health crisis in a century, halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) is a dangerous step in the wrong direction that will not make defeating COVID-19 easier,” Dr. Patrice A. Harris, AMA president, said in a statement.

“Fighting a global pandemic requires international cooperation and reliance on science and data. Cutting funding to the WHO – rather than focusing on solutions – is a dangerous move at a precarious moment for the world,” Harris said. “The AMA is deeply concerned by this decision and its wide-ranging ramifications, and we strongly urge the President to reconsider.”

Asked about the appropriateness of cutting the WHO’s funding in the middle of a worldwide viral pandemic, Trump said the review would last 60 to 90 days.

“This is an evaluation period, but in the meantime, we’re putting a hold on all funds going to World Health,” he said.

Trump has also complained that other countries give substantially less than the U.S., singling out China.

Trump said he has “deep concerns” about how WHO has taken advantage of “American generosity.”

The U.S. is the largest contributor to WHO, spending more than $57 million this year alone.