Trump says he will award Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh speaks before US President Donald Trump takes the stage during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on December 21, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump told a meeting of TV network anchors that he intends to award controversial radio personality Rush Limbaugh with the Medal of Freedom.

Trump made the announcement Tuesday, one day after Limbaugh announced that he has advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh has been a staunch ally of Trump’s for several years.

The Medal of Freedom is bestowed to “individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors,” according to the White House.