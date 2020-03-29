Trump says federal government will extend guidelines to April 30 to slow spread of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump said the federal government will extend its guidelines in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

At a Sunday coronavirus briefing from the White House Rose Garden, Trump said the government the voluntary national shutdown until April 30.

He had originally said he would like to see the country reopened by Easter.

In his Sunday briefing, he said his administration expects to see the peak of COVID-19 infections hit in about two weeks, which will be around Easter.

He said he hopes to see the country on the road to recovery by June 1.

“We can expect that by June 1 we will be well on our way to recovery,” he said. “We think by June 1 a lot of great things will be happening.”

He said he does not anticipate relaxing the restrictions by region, as he had earlier suggested.

“I asked that,” he said. “I asked, ‘How about Nebraska? How about Idaho? Or Iowa?’ But I don’t think they want to be in that psition.”

“And, he added, “I was given a pretty strong look by (Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx). They said, ‘We don’t ;like that idea.’ We’re relying on them, they’re the best in their profession, and they didn’t like the idea.”

Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Birx is response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Federal guidelines have echoed state and local directives to people emphasizing social distancing, frequent hand-washing with soap and water, and staying at home unless it is necessary to go out.

Johns Hopkins University says there are currently 137,294 cases of COVID-19 in the country and 2,436 deaths. CDC says there are 122,653 and 2,112 deaths. The U.S. currently has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world.

Global deaths have climbed to more than 30,000.