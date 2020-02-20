Longtime Trump ally Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Roger Stone, left, with his wife Nydia Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison after his conviction on witness tampering and obstruction charges. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – A federal judge has sentenced Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of President Trump, to 40 months in federal prison after his conviction last year on seven charges of obstruction, lying to Congress, and witness tampering.

The sentence comes after a controversial request by Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Justice that the sentence originally requested by prosecutors – sevem to nine years – be significantly reduced after Trump protested on Twitter that Stone was being treated too harshly.

A firestorm of criticism erupted in the wake of that request and four U.S. prosecutors withdrew from the case in protest.

However, in court on Thursday, one of the new prosecutors said the Justice Department stands by the original sentencing memo and argued that “the court should impose a substantial period of incarceration” on Stone.

In sentencing Stone, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said his crimes demanded significant time behind bars, though she said the seven to nine years requested by the original prosecution team were excessive.

Stone’s lawyers had asked for probation, citing his age – 67 – as well as health factors and his lack of a criminal record.