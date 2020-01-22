TRUMP IMPEACHMENT: Experts give insight on if the trial in the Senate will affect local voters

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- While the impeachment trial is underway on Capitol Hill local Republicans and Democrats are weighing in on how the trial could affect their political parties.

KETK News sat down with representatives from both parties, along with political analyst James Newsom, to get their insight.

What did you think of the first day of the impeachment trial?

“The first day is chaotic and crazy. The first issue is do Americans really understand that it’s not a criminal trial and it’s not a civil trial, it’s a political trial,” said Thad Davidson, an East Texas Voter.

While Davidson is not a supporter of President Trump, he doesn’t identify himself as a Democrat.

“I think this is going to be the same. Each side trying to get their case out before the American people,” said James Newsom.

The first day centered around what the actual trial would look like. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laid out the rules, but for the average American voter, listening to what is going on can be difficult.

“Watching day one, I think I watched with two different lenses. One is through the lens of a citizen, and just saying okay, this is just critical to our nation. It’s hard for it not to break my heart watching,” continued Heather Stoner, with the Smith County Republican Party, “the second lens would be a historical lens.”

Are East Texans watching the impeachment trial?

According to Business Insider, roughly 13 million people tuned in to the first public impeachment hearing back in November 2019. This drew fewer viewers than other recent testimonies by figures like former FBI Director James Comey.

Although reports are showing a high number of viewers, East Texans don’t think that’s the case.

“Probably not, I think they listen to it from their various news sources,” said Davidson.

Comparing the Nixon and Clinton impeachments to President Trump’s, viewers say this trial isn’t as exciting.

“The average person on the street, they’re at their jobs, they’re going about their day, they’re picking up their kids, they are not watching the impeachment,” said Stoner.

Could Texas become a purple state?

It’s been discussed before, with people from other states moving to Texas, is there a possibility of Texas becoming a purple state, where both Democrats and Republicans share the same level of support?

“Big cities, I think, are sliding deeply towards not just purple, but blue. I think there’s a fair chance Texas could become blue,” said Davidson.

Back in September, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to Texas as the “home of the future’ for the Democratic Party.

After looking at President Trump’s several visits to Texas, his rallies, and overall support across the board, Republicans disagree.

“There’s a reason why people are moving to a state where the values that they were brought up with, and the values that are in their heart, are still prominent and still something they can see,” continued Stoner, “I would tell you from the calls we are getting about {if} we have Trump signs and bumper stickers at the headquarters. We’re going to be okay.”

It is an issue that was brought up back in 2016 when President Trump was first nominated. Experts say this year is simply no different.

“In the case of the House or Senate, yea I think there’s a real chance it could go purple, but we talk about this every time and it hasn’t happened, so it’s hard to predict,” said Newsom.