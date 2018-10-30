Trump challenges birthright citizenship

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WASHINGTON - One week before U.S. voters will head to the polls for the 2018 midterm election, President Trump is objecting to birthright citizenship.

Birthright citizenship is granted by the 14th Amendment: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

President Trump told Axios in an interview for HBO: "We're the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years, with all of those benefits. It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous, and it has to end."

"You can definitely do it with an act of Congress," Trump said in the Axios HBO interview. "But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order."

Trump plans to sign an executive order to terminate the right to U.S. citizenship for babies born in America if their parents are non-citizens or unauthorized immigrants.

It could take an amendment to repeal the 14th Amendment. That is how the 21st Amendment, repealed the prohibition of alcohol with the 18th amendment to the United States Constitution in 1933.

Constitutional law professor Suzanna Sherry told NPR : "To change the law you would need to either amend the 14th Amendment through Congress or ask the Supreme Court to overturn their earlier interpretation of the law and limit its benefit to people who are in the U.S. legally."

After the American Civil War the 14th Ammendment was enacted to protect citizenship rights for freed slaves.