Trump cancels pay raise for federal workers

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) - President Trump signed an executive order on Friday that ordered the cancelation of a 1.9 percent pay raise for federal workers that was set to take effect in 2019.

The move was consistent with his budget proposal from August when he cited "serious economic conditions" as the reason to not allow hte pay raise.

The military will not be affected by the decision.

While this move was expected, it comes during a partial government shutdown where federal workers are about to get their last paycheck before they begin working without pay.

Around 2.1 million workers are affected by the order.

Trump and Congress will still collect their paychecks during the shutdown, however Trump donates his salary to various federal agencies.

“This is just pouring salt into the wound,” said Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, which represents 150,000 employees at 33 federal agencies and departments. “It is shocking that federal employees are taking yet another financial hit. As if missed paychecks and working without pay were not enough, now they have been told that they don’t even deserve a modest pay increase.”

The shutdown entered it's eighth day on Saturday with no end in site.