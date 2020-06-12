Trump campaign to supporters: Rally at your own risk

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – President Trump is set to resume his schedule of campaign rallies next week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but not without a warning to supporters who may wish to attend.

The campaign is asking supporters to register online for the June 19 rally – and waive their right to sue should they contract COVID-19 from the event.

The event registration page requires supporters to acknowledge “that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present” and stipulates that attendees agree not to hold a series of organizers liable.

The rally is scheduled to take place at an indoor arena with capacity of 19,000 people, but there are no details regarding possible distancing or masking measures.

Trump said on Wednesday that he plans a string of rallies, including in Arizona, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.

All four states are among those currently seeing a spike in COVID-19 case numbers.

The disclaimer the Trump campaign is asking supporters to agree to states:

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; Bok Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.”