Trump blames death of illegal immigrant children on Democrats

WASHINGTON D.C. (KETK) - President Trump tweeted on Saturday that the blame for the deaths of two illegal immigrant children "are strictly the fault of the Democrats". He also called the Democrats immigration policies "pathetic".

Any deaths of children or others at the Border are strictly the fault of the Democrats and their pathetic immigration policies that allow people to make the long trek thinking they can enter our country illegally. They can’t. If we had a Wall, they wouldn’t even try! The two..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2018

It was the first time the President had acknowledged the death of the children publicly.

An eight-year-old boy died on Christmas Eve in New Mexico. He was taken to a hospital after a border agent noticed signs of illness. The boy was treated and released, but later died.

Earlier in the month, a seven-year-old girl from Guatemala died in Texas and had suffered brain swelling along with cardiac arrest.

Following the boy's death, immigration officials announced they would screen every child in federal custody brought over by their parents, especially for children under 10.

The tweets are amplified in the middle of a prolonged government shutdown over a dispute between Democrats and Trump on funding the border wall.

It is likely to extend into 2019 with the new Congress and there is no end in sight.