Trump ax falls on Gordon Sondland

FILE – In this July 10, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump is joined by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, second from right, as he arrives at Melsbroek Air Base, in Brussels, Belgium. Sondland originally planned to meet Tuesday, Nov 19, with EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis to discuss better cooperation between the two trading juggernauts. That meeting was postponed indefinitely because Sondland was to testify Wednesday before Congress about his involvement in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump has fired Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

His removal comes only hours after Trump removed Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a decorated Iraqi war veteran, and Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, his twin brother, from their posts at the National Security Council.

Both brothers were escorted out of the White House.

Alexander Vindman and Sondland had been prominent witnesses against Trump in the impeachment hearings. The House voted two articles of impeachment, Abuse of Power and Obsttruction of Congress, but the Senate voted to acquit.

Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump on the Abuse of Power article and remove him from office.

The firings come after Trump has spent the days since his acquittal raging against those who investigated and testified against him. In his tweets, he has targeted Romney as well as Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVa), one of the moderate Democrats the White House had hoped to win over only to be disappointed when he voted along with the rest of his party.

….always continue. Every Republican Senator except Romney, many highly religious people, all very smart, voted against the Impeachment Hoax. @SenCapito was all in (a great person). I was told by many that Manchin was just a puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. That’s all he is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020

On Friday, while heading out to North Carolina on his first trip out of Washington since the trial, he told reporters his impeachment by the House should be “expunged” because it was a “total political hoax.