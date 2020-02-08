Trump ax falls on Gordon Sondland

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump has fired Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.
His removal comes only hours after Trump removed Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a decorated Iraqi war veteran, and Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman, his twin brother, from their posts at the National Security Council.
Both brothers were escorted out of the White House.
Alexander Vindman and Sondland had been prominent witnesses against Trump in the impeachment hearings. The House voted two articles of impeachment, Abuse of Power and Obsttruction of Congress, but the Senate voted to acquit.
Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump on the Abuse of Power article and remove him from office.
The firings come after Trump has spent the days since his acquittal raging against those who investigated and testified against him. In his tweets, he has targeted Romney as well as Senator Joe Manchin (D-WVa), one of the moderate Democrats the White House had hoped to win over only to be disappointed when he voted along with the rest of his party.
On Friday, while heading out to North Carolina on his first trip out of Washington since the trial, he told reporters his impeachment by the House should be “expunged” because it was a “total political hoax.