Trump administration looking at options to restrict caravan from entering U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) - The Trump administration has begun to look at options of restricting the caravan of asylum-seeking migrants making their way towards the United States. Many began traveling from Honduras back on Oct. 12 and are about 1,000 miles from the southern American border.

“The Administration is considering a wide range of administrative, legal and legislative options to address the Democrat-created crisis of mass illegal immigration," a White House official said, according to USA Today. "No decisions have been made at this time. Nor will we forecast to smugglers or caravans what precise strategies will or will not be deployed.”

One of the strategies was announced today as the Pentagon is preparing to send 800 troops to the border. Department of Homeland Security Department Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Thursday night that the Trump administration is considering all options to deal with the migrant caravan.

“Everything is on the table,” Nielsen told Fox News in an interview from Yuma, Arizona.

"If they come here illegally with no legitimate reason to stay, they absolutely will be apprehended and removed immediately," she said. They should be seeking refuge in Mexico. To ignore, basically, refuge and continue, in some cases, to come to the United States raises questions of what their real motives are."

President Trump has even proposed closing the border entirely.

....In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught - and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

He has said without evidence that there were "unknown Middle Easterners" in the group. When pressed to show proof, he responded "“There’s no proof of anything. But there could very well be."

Vice President Mike Pence concurred tweeting "It’s inconceivable that there are not people of Middle Eastern descent in a crowd of more than 7,000 people advancing toward our border. There are statistics on this."

The effects of closing the border would be enormous. It would prevent incoming migrants from making asylum claims, which is permitted under U.S. and international law.

According to U.S. immigration law, people arriving at ports of entry on the border have the right to seek asylum, and if they demonstrate they have a "credible fear" of returning home, they can have their claims processed and could eventually be given legal status to reside in the country. The same goes for those caught illegally crossing the border and are required by law to have their cases heard.

This comes in the midst of the midterm elections being just days away and Trump has used the issue to fire up his base. It also serves as an extension of President Trump's tough immigration stances that began with his travel ban back in early 2017. A divided Supreme Court eventually approved a watered-down version of the travel ban on a 5-4 vote as a legal exercise of Presidential authority.

The deployment of troops is sure to draw legal challenges. Some would argue that the move is illegal because the military is not allowed to carry out domestic law enforcement actions per the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878.

Some Trump officials have countered the argument saying that the military presence would be legal because their role would be supportive.

The Supreme Court has a history of being wary of interfering in a Presidents' ability to control immigration policy. It has genuinely been viewed as a legitimate exercise of power under the constitutional role of Commander-In-Chief.

President Trump has shown in the past that he relishes in big legal battles. He has used them to rile up his base at rallies as well as attack Democrats for being soft on crime and immigration.

Many human rights groups have already condemned the potential use of the military against the caravan.

“The approach of a caravan of migrants that includes refugees fleeing persecution and violence is not a crisis, but President Trump is yet again spreading hatred and fear, hoping to score political points by making Americans fear refugees,” said Mike Breen, the chief executive of Human Rights First, an advocacy group. “The president should not be using the military to further a partisan agenda.”

The caravan is not expected to arrive before the midterm elections. If they travel around the same speed as past groups have, they would arrive in the middle of November or closer to potentially Thanksgiving.