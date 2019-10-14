‘TRULY A MIRACLE’: Fundraiser planned for Chapel Hill teen after surviving horrific head-on collision

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas teen is defying the odds after his car ended up underneath a dump truck and was told he would only live for 48 hours.

On August 13th, Chris Hedricks was working in his dad’s field for the summer after graduation when he left to grab something cool to drink, not knowing his life would change forever.

Trey Carnley, a firefighter from Chapel Hill, remembers the scene like yesterday saying it was unbelievable as they pulled Hedricks from the vehicle.

“The trash truck was on top of the vehicle, it had torn the motor engine compartment completely out,” said Carnley. “When we pulled him out there wasn’t much, I mean there wasn’t much life there.”

The crash was so terrible it left Hedricks with severe brain injury, broken bones in his right arm, both legs were broken, a punctured lung, and multiple wounds. To help with recovery, doctors put him in a medically induced coma but was not expected to leave the ER.

“I mean it’s truly a miracle that he is where he is today because the damage to the vehicle was outstanding,” said Trey Carnley.

After extracting him from the car, Hedricks was given 48 hours to live.







Dianna Pruitt, a family friend, immediately heard of the incident and knew something had to be done to help the family.

“We care about Chris, we love Chris and we love their family, and we want to help them through this. We can’t be there in their home every day or every night or up in the hospital all the time, but just to know we’re here,” said Pruitt.

Since then a Facebook page, called Calvary’s Here For Chris has been set up with a meal train, Go Fund Me and a Dairy Queen Fundraiser planned.

“He wasn’t supposed to get out of the emergency room, or live 48 hours, the doctors had said he was going to be a vegetable, he’s not going to be able to do anything, we started seeing this progress,” said Pruitt.

Hedricks is described as an outgoing and funny guy, who is always joking around. With plenty of friends, he enjoys playing basketball, video games and having a good time with his two brothers.

Now Chris can smile, eat, move his legs and talk all on his own again. While he continues to receive therapy, his family and friends are thankful he is alive and a fighter.







To help with medical bills, a fundraiser has been organized at the Chapel Hill Dairy Queen on Monday night from 5-8 p.m. with 15% of all proceeds benefiting the family.

The Chapel Hill Fire Department will be at the fundraiser along with music, cheerleaders and a chance to meet members of the family.