Troup police asking for public’s help in finding runaway teen

TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Troup police are asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway.

Danicka Lashun Ray, 14, was last seen July 14.

Police say she has been in contact with her mother through SnapChat. They believe the child is staying with friends or family members.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Lieutenant Shawn Murry by private message to the Troup Police Department home page, or by contacting the department at 903-842-3211.

All individuals that provide information will remain confidential. Please do not mention names in the comments

Police are reminding the public that harboring a runaway child is a criminal offense.