Troup boxing coach passes away after battle with pancreatic cancer

TROUP, Texas (KETK) A Troup boxing coach, loved by his students and the community, has passed away.

The family confirms, Shawn Vascocu passed away Thursday, after his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Last week, KETK learned that Shawn was put into hospice care, after formerly being given the all clear from his cancer.

“He had a special way of connecting with people and bringing people together and making them feel like family. And he had a passion for coaching children and young adults in boxing, and catching them at the roughest points in their lives and setting them on the right path.” BAYLEE ALLEN, FORMER STUDENT

Visitation will be held at Cottle Funeral Home in Troup, on Tuesday, October 29 from 6 pm-9 p.m.

The funeral will be held at First United Methodist Church in Troup on October 30 at 2 p.m.

Our thoughts and Prayers go out to the family of Coach Shawn Vascocu. Rest in Peace Champ! Posted by All Access Elite Boxing on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Last week, one of Shawn’s former students and her mother held a fundraiser for the family’s funeral expenses.

Watch how his student described him:

RELATED: SUPPORTING SHAWN: Former student, mother hold fundraiser for coach in final stages of cancer