WOOD COUNTY (KETK) - ​A single engine plane has crashed near 2426 FM 2869, behind Holly Lake Car Wash.

No structures were damaged.

The pilot and passengers were injured, according to Texas DPS.

The investigation is ongoing. KETK will update as information becomes available.