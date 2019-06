SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A single car crash leads to one fatal on HWY 271 in Smith County.

At 2:19 p.m. on Sunday, officials responded to the crash, 3.5 miles southeast of Winona.

Crash reports shows that Sherri Estelle Oney, 33, of Marshall was traveling north on HWY 271 when she swerved to avoid traffic and struck a concrete barrier.

She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead by Judge Andy Dunklin.

The crash remains under investigation.