Triple amputee speaks at All Saints’ Texas Wounded Warriors Project ceremony

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Every year, All Saints Episcopal School in Tyler takes a day to honor those who have served our nation and fought for our freedom.

Those part of the Texas Wounded Warriors Project gathered at the school where the students and staff sang the anthems for every branch, and listened to guest speaker, Bryan Anderson.

Bryan served two tours of duty in Iraq, stationed in Baghdad. In October 2005, he was injured by an IED, leaving him without his legs and one arm.

As a result of his injuries, he was awarded a Purple Heart. He was also underwent 13 months of rehabilitation.

Now, he travels teaching and speaking to kids, encouraging them to challenge their limits, and chase their dreams.

Each member of the group in attendance were announced individually. After the ceremony, they high-fived many of the children.

East Texas Representative Louie Gohmert also spoke at Monday’s event.

Did you miss the event? Want to watch it again?