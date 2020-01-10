Trial for East Texas woman accused of murdering her boyfriend underway

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL) – A trial is underway in Bowie County for a woman accused of murdering her boyfriend.

Tonya Barnett is on trial for the murder of her boyfriend, Cecil Ellis Jr. back in 2018.

Authorities say tonya Barnett and Cecil Ellis Jr. had a fight over a cell phone and Ellis was shot in the back of the head.

On Thursday in court, a DPS investigator testified that Barnett told him she didn’t think there were bullets in the gun and she didn’t mean to kill him.

Also, a Bowie County investigator testified that Barnett told him she acted in self-defense, but authorities say Barnett kept changing her story.

Another investigator testified that a month before the incident, Barnett flagged him down while he was in uniform and asked him the difference between murder and self-defense.

Testimony, in this case, is expected to continue through Friday at the courthouse.