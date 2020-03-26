Trane employees worried and angry after co-worker gets coronavirus

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Trane technologies has recently come under fire for the way they notified it’s employees that a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the company remains closed, but one employee talked exclusively with KETK News on why several employees are worried about returning to work, fearful for their safety.

“We weren’t given any protection at all. The bathrooms are never clean, or rarely stocked with soap, and paper towels, the break rooms are not clean, we weren’t given hand sanitizer,” said a current employee would wanted to remain anonymous.

The BBB suggesting companies have a plan to keep their employees safe. Trane Technologies is considered an “essential business” and can remain open if a lockdown were to go into place.

“It’s important for you to be putting together a plan if you don’t already have one,” said Mechele Mills, CEO of the East Texas better business bureau.

After the company released a statement Tuesday, that one of their employees tested positive for the coronavirus, the caller tells KETK News, they are fearful for the future.

“I am in fear of my safety and for my coworkers and our families, especially since Trane is not making anyone aware of anything,” said the caller.

Claiming to have learned about the positive case from watching the news, and only receiving an automated voice message from the company.

The caller goes on to claim some of Trane’s employees spent time in China, when the pandemic initially started, then returned to work the very next week.

“Don’t lie to us and make us feel a false sense of security when it’s not there,” continued the caller, “there are 1200 people throughout that facility throughout the day, and how do we know whose sick and you’re coming in contact with people all day long, every shift.”

In a statement from the company assuring the public that their “#1 priority is the health and safety of our people. This includes added safety and hygiene protocols, and educational and support resources for our employees.”

The employee says so far they are not showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Right now, it is unclear when employees will return to work.