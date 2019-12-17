A TRAGIC TURN: Friends, family mourns loss of Linden-Kildare sisters after car crash

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After a Saturday car crash claimed the lives of two Linden-Kildare sisters, the community is mourning the loss of the girls who made an impact on many.

“She was just hilarious. We were really close, she came from Houston in like 4th grade and we’ve just been friends since,” said Sydney Hampton.

Sydney immediately went to the family to check on her best friends who were in grave danger.

“I stopped at Shantey’s grandma’s house to talk to one of her family members to ask them if they knew anything. She was being airlifted and he said that he didn’t think cookie was going to make it, which is Adryanna,” said Hampton.

Both girls were riding with their mom Friday morning when they turned into the school but were hit by a Kenworth truck.

“This is a small two-lane roadway and she was attempting to turn left into the school’s driveway and she was struck by the truck coming in the opposite direction,” said Jean Dark, DPS.

Both girls didn’t make it while their mother lies in critical condition surrounded by friends and family who know she is a fighter.

The school says that the girl’s basketball games are cancelled this coming week and the remainder of the season will be determined at a later date.