LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) One of the major roads in Longview was shut down on Friday morning after a reported gas leak.

According to the fire department, East Loop 281 was closed from Airline Road to North Eastman Road due to the issue.

E Loop 281 is closed from Airline to N Eastman Rd due to gas leak — Longview Fire Dept. (@LongviewFire) January 3, 2020

No word on what caused the gas leak, or how long the road will be shut down.

