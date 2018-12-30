Top Stories

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officials responding to wreck on Highway 31

By:

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 11:28 AM CST

Updated: Dec 30, 2018 11:31 AM CST

HENDERSON COUNTY,TX (KETK) - Multiple crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Henderson County on Highway 31. 

We have a crew on the way, details concerning injuries are unknown at this time.

KETK will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Traffic is expected to be moving slowly in the area. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App