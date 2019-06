LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – TxDOT is reporting downed trees blocking several roadways in Houston County.

TxDOT says trees are down on SH 19 South, SH 7 West, FM 2076 and FM 2022 in Houston County.

Motorists should stay alert, reduce speed and prepare for delays as these roadways are cleared.

Roads may be covered with flood water in some areas. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.‬