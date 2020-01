SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A crash has shut down I-20 at CR 3111 near the Cork & Bottle Liquor Store.

DPS is diverting eastbound traffic onto Barber Road to go around the crash.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if possible.

Please use extreme caution when driving near a crash site. Slow down, move over, and be attentive to all first responders and their vehicles.