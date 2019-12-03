TRAFFIC ALERT: City of Tyler truck involved in crash at main intersection

TYLER, Texas (KETK) A City of Tyler F-150 was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, police were called to Loop 323 and Old Bullard Road around 12:15 p.m.

One person is inside an ambulance. According to a KETK reporter on scene, there are a lot of people standing around near the wreck.

Traffic is down to one lane on Loop 323, and people are being diverted south on Old Bullard.

Northbound drivers are being diverted at Loop 323. Westbound lanes of the Loop are closed off at Broadway.

KETK has a reporter on scene and will continue to give you more information as it is released.