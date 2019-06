Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

US 59 North at SL 224 in Nacogdoches has been shut down by an 18-wheeler crash and rollover.

Southbound lanes are closed. Authorities say they could be reopened by 10 p.m. when the scene is cleared.

Please avoid the area if at all possible.