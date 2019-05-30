Tornadoes confirmed in Canton as another wave of storms rocks East Texas

Storms swept across East Texas Wednesday afternoon, producing confirmed tornadoes in Canton, unconfirmed reports of others in several counties, and one report of minor injuries in Kaufman County.

The first tornado hit Canton just after 3 p.m. and the second hit between 4:55-5:15 p.m.

The two left damage in their wake, but no injuries have as yet been reported.

The worst of the damage occurred near the First Monday Trade Days grounds near Hwy 64 and Hwy 19, with buildings torn apart, power lines down, metal twisted into trees and strewn across the roads, and other debris.

More than 1,200 residents are without electricity. Oncor has no estimate for when power will be restored.

On Cedar Creek Reservoir, a reported tornado caused significant damage in a lakeside subdivision Wednesday afternoon. Downed trees are blocking a number of roads in the area.

Officials say one person suffered minor injuries in the Cedar Creek Country Club subdivision.

In Scroggins, in Franklin County, weather-watchers say several homes have been damaged by fallen trees. No injuries have been reported.