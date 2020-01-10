Tornado Watch in effect for parts of East Texas

Severe weather looks likely this afternoon through early Saturday morning. Stay weather aware with the latest watches and warnings here, along with Live Doppler Radar.

TORNADO WATCH

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM today for these counties: Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, & Van Zandt.

Here is an updated map of our current weather alerts. For specific county alerts, click here.

LIVE DOPPLER RADAR:

Here is a current look at Live Doppler Radar. You can find our interactive radar here. Click here for local radar views.

Download East Texas Storm Team app to track storms and get custom alerts for multiple locations. New features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download today for Apple and Android devices.