Tornado Watch in effect for parts of East Texas

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Severe weather looks likely this afternoon through early Saturday morning. Stay weather aware with the latest watches and warnings here, along with Live Doppler Radar.

TORNADO WATCH

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9 PM today for these counties: Anderson, Henderson, Hopkins, Rains, & Van Zandt. 

Here is an updated map of our current weather alerts. For specific county alerts, click here.

LIVE DOPPLER RADAR:

Here is a current look at Live Doppler Radar. You can find our interactive radar here. Click here for local radar views.

East Texas Storm Team Logo_1551911965710.jpg.jpg

Download East Texas Storm Team app to track storms and get custom alerts for multiple locations. New features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download today for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories