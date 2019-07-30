Tony Romo set to tee off in Tyler at Texas State Open

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – He is the all-time passing leader for the Dallas Cowboys, and threw 248 touchdowns over his NFL career.

Despite being a football legend, he’s proven to be a top-notch golfer.

Tony Romo went through his practice round Monday afternoon in Tyler, getting a feel for the course. He joins a field of 156 players, consisting of professionals and amateurs, in the Texas State Open.

Two weeks ago, Romo won his second straight American Century Championship celebrity tournament title at Lake Tahoe.

He’s only the fourth golfer to win that championship in back-to-back years.

Romo led 29-game-winning drives while playing for the Cowboys, and he hopes to continue to be just as well this week in Tyler.

“Coming from Dallas, we don’t have a ton of, you know, hilly, mountainy type courses, but it was fantastic out there,” said Romo. “I think it’s gonna play firm and fast, and your ability to control your distances from the rough will be key, and then put the ball in the fairway like always, and putt well.”

Romo’s official tee time is 8:24 Tuesday morning, and the purse they will be playing for, is worth $200,000.