JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) A Texas A&M student from Jacksonville is sharing his story of courage and compassion.

When he left for college, he faced a challenge he never expected after the sudden loss of a loved one who shaped his past and his future.

Tonight on KETK News at 10, we get to meet Alfredo Alvarez and the love he received from fellow aggies.

Catch our special report: “Triumph after Tragedy” tonight after The Voice on KETK.