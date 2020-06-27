Tomball man dies in plane crash near Zavalla

ANGELINA COUNTY – A Tomball man has died in a Saturday morning plane crash near Zavalla.

According to DPS, James Duke VanLue, 40, was flying from Tomball to Zavalla at about 2 a.m. in a Piper aircraft.

Initial reports indicate that he was trying to land at a private runway on the east side of SH 147.

According to DPS, VanLue clipped the tops of some trees and crashed just north of the runway.

Searchers did not find the wreckage until about 12:30 p.m.

VanLue was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified and will conduct an investigation.