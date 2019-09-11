TOLL 49 CONTINUES: NET RMA held exclusive meeting to discuss next phase of expansion

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – NET RMA held its board of director’s meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the next steps in the Toll 49 east expansion.

NET RMA proposed routes

Residents that could be affected by the expansion are concerned about the length and cost of some of the routes.

People say NET RMA published the teal route in 1984, so they purchase land anticipating the expansion would go toward the chosen path.

Now NET RMA is choosing differently.

The public argues that the newly proposed routes don’t relieve Tyler traffic, are not cost-effective, would destroy wetlands near Lake Tyler, and destroy a greater amount of homes.

Toll 49 Route Analysis

Many are pushing for the green route which is the closest to the original plan and will affect the least amount of homes.

Robert Carney was forced to move after the Toll 49 west expansion forced him out of his home. Now he worries the east expansion may cause him to move again.

“There are going to be people that are sad, we understand the growth. I’ve been through it. I’ve been there and done that and got the T-shirt, having said that do the most good with what you have to work with,” he said.

