TOGETHERWESTAND: Bells of Hope ring in the City of Mt.Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas town is bringing their community together by the sound of a bell and the use of a hashtag #togetherwestand.

The Bell of Hope will ring in Downtown Mount Pleasant every day at 2:00 p.m.

While standing in silence or ringing your own bell, citizens are asked to say a prayer for themselves, the sick and COVID19 frontline workers.

City official Jerry Walker says this was a way to bring solidarity and uplift community spirits for the sacrifices that are being made.

“The purpose is citizens all over the town all over the country in your lawns wherever you are to have your bells, and we thank God. Some people don’t come downtown but wherever you are, we are to stop and pray,” said Walker.

Churches and local businesses were also asked to help lift spirits and by the use of the hashtag #togetherwestand. City officials say this is the time to pray without ceasing and unify.

Mayor Tracy Craig says if the community does things together the outcome is more than likely positive.

Pastor of South Jefferson Baptist Church, Tommy Oglesby says with social distancing going on this is a good reminder to the whole community, that they are in this together.