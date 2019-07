I-Hop is celebrating its 61st anniversary today with a sweet deal for customers.

The breakfast chain is serving up short stacks of its original buttermilk pancakes for just 58 cents in honor of the chain’s founding in 1958.

That’s less than what a short stack originally cost when the restaurant opened its doors.

The dine-in only deal is good from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations nationwide.

A short stack normally costs about $5.79, but may vary by region.