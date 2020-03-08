TO THE MOON: NASA hiring new astronauts for Artemis mission to moon, eventually Mars

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – If you’ve ever dreamed of being an astronaut and traveling to the stars, you may finally have your chance.

NASA has announced that, for the first time in four years, it is accepting applications for possibly the coolest job in the galaxy – astronaut.

The agency is seeking women and men interested in being part of its Moon to Mars mission, with the Artemis program as the first stage of that mission.

The Artemis program, scheduled to land astronauts on the lunar South Pole by 2024, will be the first return to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. Since then, NASA has concentrated on its space shuttle and space station programs, sending humans into space for scientific experimentation.

In this photo provided by NASA shows astronauts NASA’s Andrew Morgan and Italy’s Luca Parmitano on a spacewalk Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The astronauts worked to complete repairs to a cosmic ray detector outside the International Space Station. (NASA via AP)

This photo provided by NASA shows talian astronaut Luca Parmitano and U.S. astronaut Andrew Morgan perform maintenance on the International Space Station during a space walk on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. The astronauts ventured out with dozens of tools and four new pumps for the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer. NASA considers these spacewalks the most difficult since the Hubble Space Telescope repairs a few decades ago. (NASA via AP)

This photo provided by NASA, astronauts Andrew Morgan and Nick Hague (not seen) begin to install a docking port delivered by SpaceX last month outside the International Space Station on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. The port will be used by SpaceX and Boeing once they start launching astronauts to the orbiting lab late this year or early next year. (NASA via AP)

Now NASA wants to return to the Moon in preparation for reaching even farther – all the way to Mars.

The Artemis project is named for the twin sister of Apollo and goddess of the Moon in Greek mythology. It is also the first NASA project named for a woman, and, if NASA gets its wish, will be the first to put a woman on the moon.

To make that happen, it needs astronauts.

“America is closer than any other time in history since the Apollo program to returning astronauts to the Moon. We will send the first woman and next man to the lunar South Pole by 2024, and we need more astronauts to follow suit on the Moon, and then Mars,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “We’re looking for talented men and women from diverse backgrounds and every walk of life to join us in this new era of human exploration that begins with the Artemis program to the Moon. If you have always dreamed of being an astronaut, apply now.”

NASA expects to select the first members of the Artemis generation of space travelers in mid-2021.

This illustration provided by NASA on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, shows a proposed design for an Artemis program ascent vehicle leaving the surface of the moon, separating from a descent vehicle. On Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, NASA picked its Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Ala., to lead development of a lunar lander to carry astronauts back to the moon. (NASA via AP)

While the first generation of astronauts were fighter or test pilots with “the right stuff,” NASA has since broadened its horizons to hire from those with more scientific and mathematical backgrounds.

The Artemis program is no different.

The basic requirements to apply include United States citizenship and a master’s degree in a STEM field, including engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science, or mathematics, from an accredited institution. The requirement for the master’s degree can also be met by:

Two years (36 semester hours or 54 quarter hours) of work toward a Ph.D. program in a related science, technology, engineering or math field;

A completed doctor of medicine or doctor of osteopathic medicine degree;

Completion (or current enrollment that will result in completion by June 2021) of a nationally or internationally recognized test pilot school program. However, if test pilot school is your only advanced degree, you must also have a bachelor’s degree or higher in a STEM field.

Candidates also must have at least two years of related, progressively responsible professional experience, or at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in jet aircraft. Astronaut candidates must pass the NASA long-duration spaceflight physical.

As part of the application process, applicants will, for the first time, be required to take an online assessment that will require up to two hours to complete.

As daunting as the qualifications and process sound, though, competition for any available slots will be fierce.

The last time NASA sought astronaut candidates, in late 2015, a record-breaking 18,300 people applied. From those, the agency selected 11, who just graduated on January 10 after two years of intense and rigorous training

“Becoming an astronaut is no easy task, because being an astronaut is no easy task,” said Steve Koerner, NASA’s director of flight operations and chair of the Astronaut Selection Board at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. “Those who apply will likely be competing against thousands who have dreamed of and worked toward going to space for as long as they can remember. But somewhere among those applicants are our next astronauts, and we look forward to meeting you.”

Those chosen will join an elite but small group. Since recruiting its first group of men in 1959 for the legendary Mercury Project, NASA has selected only 350 to train for its astronaut corps. It currently has 48 active astronauts. And since that first crop, all of whom were white men, the agency has diversified its corps, fielding men and women of a variety of racial and ethnic backgrounds.

So if you’ve always longed to take your place among the stars, if you think you have “the right stuff,” NASA wants to hear from you. Apply at the USAJobs website through March 31. And for more information about exactly what you’ll be applying for, check the NASA website.

Apply now. Because, honestly, who wouldn’t want to do this for a living: