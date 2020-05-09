TJC Class of 2020 takes ‘victory lap’ in lieu of graduation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With traditional graduation ceremonies out of the question in the age of COVID-19, Tyler Junior College still wanted to do something special for the Class of 2020 to make certain the members of that class knew they and their accomplishments were not forgotten.

It wasn’t quite the graduation most had anticipated.

Instead of a walk down the aisle and across a stage, the school hosted a “victory lap” drive-thru celebration, with the graduates in their cars driving around campus through streets lined with instructors, family, friends, and staff.

There were still the familiar cheers, tears, shouts of joys, and signs showing loved ones’ pride in their student’s accomplishments. All of those, though, were accompanied by the less than traditional sounds of vehicle horns honking.

Unconventional as it was, though, one professor said the ability to adapt to circumstances like those forced by COVID-19 is a good sign for the school.

“Educationally speaking, every sector in society, whether daycare and or for that matter university studies, has been affected,” said John Hays, chair of TJC’s foreign languages department. “And to think that we would adapt as quickly as we did and, I think, decisively bodes well for education as a whole. Right now, things are going to be different on the other side but they already are different.”

No decision has yet been made concerning the fall semester and what it might look like.

Hays said, though, that if in-person classes do resume, they will have to be accompanied by social distancing practices.