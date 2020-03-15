TJC asks employees to stay at home Monday, Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – TJC President Dr. Juan E. Mejia has issued a memo to all college employees asking that they stay home Monday and Tuesday in light of recent developments in the coronavirus outbreak.

During that time, the President’s Cabinet will meet to determine strategies to lead the institution, the memo said.

“I ask that all of us remain proactive, vigilant, and solution driven, and that we comply with the guidelines and directions from credible sources such as NET Health,” Mejia wrote.

Employees will receive instructions by Tuesday evening regarding steps going forward.

Students are set to return to classes on March 23.