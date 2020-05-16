Titus County tops 100-case mark for COVID-19

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Titus County has surpassed the 100-case mark for COVID-19.

County Judge Brian Lee posted the most recent numbers on Facebook, reporting 110 cases for the county, an increase of 17 just since Friday.

Of the confirmed patients, 59 are men and 61 are women.

The age breakdown is:

Ages 1-9 years – 1

Ages 10-19 years – 5

Ages 20-29 years – 16

Ages 30-39 years – 18

Ages 40-49 years – 24

Ages 50-59 years – 38

Ages 60-69 years – 7

Ages 70-79 years – 1

The county has no known patients 80 years or older.

One person is known to have died from COVID-19.

Lee has said in Facebook posts and videos that the spread in his county appears to be industry related, with the cases spreading among employees of the county’s various manufacturing and food processing plants.